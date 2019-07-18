Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

If y'all would like to take a moment's break from flushing the USD down the toiled, here is what's coming up on the calendar today:

2330GMT - Tokyo inflation data for June

(Tokyo CPI data is available earlier than the National CPI for the month)

Tokyo CPI y/y

  • expected 0.7%, prior was 0.7%

Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food y/y

  • expected 0.6%, prior was 0.8%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y

  • expected 0.5%, prior was 0.5%

2350 GMT Japan - international Securities flow for the week


Later, due at 0430GMT - All Industry Activity Index for May


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose