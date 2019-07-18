Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

If y'all would like to take a moment's break from flushing the USD down the toiled, here is what's coming up on the calendar today:

2330GMT - Tokyo inflation data for June

(Tokyo CPI data is available earlier than the National CPI for the month)

Tokyo CPI y/y

expected 0.7%, prior was 0.7%

Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food y/y

expected 0.6%, prior was 0.8%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y

expected 0.5%, prior was 0.5%

2350 GMT Japan - international Securities flow for the week





Later, due at 0430GMT - All Industry Activity Index for May