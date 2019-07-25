Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

The data agenda is sparse today, with little to move the forex.

2330 GMT - Tokyo inflation data for July 2019 (Tokyo CPI data is available earlier than the National CPI)

Tokyo CPI y/y

  • expected 1.0%, prior was 1.1%

Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food y/y

  • expected 0.8%, prior was 0.9%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y

  • expected 0.7%, prior was 0.8%

While inflation in Japan is way below the Bank of Japan target, 2% (for core inflation) it is moving towards there, albeit at a snails pace. Will it continue? We'll get a clue today with this data. While it is not national inflation the Tokyo area gives a bit of an indication. National inflation data for Japan in July will be published in 3 weeks time. 

0110 GMT - Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • 10-25, 25+ years remaining until maturity
