Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Monday 19 August 2019

2230 GMT New Zealand - BusinessNZ Services PMI for July

prior 52.7

this does not tend to be an immediate forex mover upon release





2245GMT New Zealand PPI for Q2 2019

PPI Input prices q/q (measures the change in the price of goods and raw materials purchased by manufacturers):

prior was -0.9% q/q

PPI Output prices q/q (measures the change in the price of goods sold by manufacturers):

prior -0.5%





2301 GMT UK data - Rightmove House Prices for August

prior -0.2% m/m

prior -0.2% y/y

Rightmove report asking prices, based on property advertisements on its website

Not a GBP mover





2350 GMT Japan June Trade balance: expected Y -194.5bn, prior was Y +589.6bn

Trade balance (adjusted): expected Y -150.8bn, prior was Y -14.4bn

Exports y/y: expected -2.3%, prior was -6.6%

Imports y/y: expected -2.3%, prior was -5.2%

Trade war impacts a negative for Japan trade.





0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation