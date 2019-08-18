Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Monday 19 August 2019

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2230 GMT New Zealand - BusinessNZ Services PMI for July

  • prior 52.7
  • this does not tend to be an immediate forex mover upon release


2245GMT New Zealand PPI for Q2 2019

PPI Input prices q/q (measures the change in the price of goods and raw materials purchased by manufacturers):

  • prior was -0.9% q/q

PPI Output prices q/q  (measures the change in the price of goods sold by manufacturers):

  • prior -0.5%


2301 GMT UK data - Rightmove House Prices for August

  • prior -0.2% m/m
  • prior -0.2% y/y
  • Rightmove report asking prices, based on property advertisements on its website
  • Not a GBP mover


2350 GMT Japan June Trade balance: expected Y -194.5bn, prior was Y +589.6bn

  • Trade balance (adjusted): expected Y -150.8bn, prior was Y -14.4bn
  • Exports y/y: expected -2.3%, prior was -6.6%
  • Imports y/y: expected -2.3%, prior was -5.2%
  • Trade war impacts a negative for Japan trade.


0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • 1-3, 3-5 years

