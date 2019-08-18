Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Monday 19 August 2019
2230 GMT New Zealand - BusinessNZ Services PMI for July
- prior 52.7
- this does not tend to be an immediate forex mover upon release
2245GMT New Zealand PPI for Q2 2019
PPI Input prices q/q (measures the change in the price of goods and raw materials purchased by manufacturers):
- prior was -0.9% q/q
PPI Output prices q/q (measures the change in the price of goods sold by manufacturers):
- prior -0.5%
2301 GMT UK data - Rightmove House Prices for August
- prior -0.2% m/m
- prior -0.2% y/y
- Rightmove report asking prices, based on property advertisements on its website
- Not a GBP mover
2350 GMT Japan June Trade balance: expected Y -194.5bn, prior was Y +589.6bn
- Trade balance (adjusted): expected Y -150.8bn, prior was Y -14.4bn
- Exports y/y: expected -2.3%, prior was -6.6%
- Imports y/y: expected -2.3%, prior was -5.2%
- Trade war impacts a negative for Japan trade.
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
- 1-3, 3-5 years