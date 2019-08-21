Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2230 GMT Neel Kashkari, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis speaking at a conference. There will be a Q&A also.
2300 GMT Australia CBA / Markit preliminary PMIs for August
- Manufacturing prior 51.6
- Services prior 52.3
- Composite prior 52.1
2350 GMT Japan - international Securities flow for the week
- 0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank/Markit preliminary PMIs for August
- Manufacturing prior 49.4
- Services prior 51.2
- Composite prior 51.8