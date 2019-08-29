Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2200 GMT New Zealand Consumer Confidence for August

  • prior -5.1% m/m to 116.4

2245 GMT New Zealand Building permits for July

  • prior -3.9% m/m

2301 GMT GfK Consumer Confidence for August

  • expected -12, prior -11

2301 GMT UK again - Lloyds Business barometer for August

  • prior 13

2330GMT - Tokyo inflation data for August (Tokyo CPI data is available earlier than the National CPI)

Tokyo CPI y/y

  • expected 0.6%, prior was 0.9%

Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food y/y

  • expected 0.8%, prior was 0.9%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y

  • expected 0.7%, prior was 0.8%


2330 Japan - Jobless rate for July

  • expected 2.3%, prior 2.3%

Also Job to applicant ratio for July,

  • expected 1.61, prior 1.61


2350 GMT Japan

  • Retail Sales y/y, expected is -0.7%, prior was 0.5%
  • Retail Sales m/m, expected is -0.9%, prior was 0.0%

Industrial production for July preliminary

  • y/y, expected is -0.6%, prior was -3.8%
  • m/m, expected is 0.3%, prior was -3.3%


0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond buying operation

  • 1 - 3 , 3 - 5, 5 -10 years remaining until maturity

0130 GMT Australia Building permits for July

  • expected 0.0% prior -1.2% m/m
  • expected -22.2% prior -25.6% y/y

0130 GMT Australia private sector credit for July

  • expected % prior % m/m
  • expected % prior % y/y

