Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2200 GMT New Zealand Consumer Confidence for August

prior -5.1% m/m to 116.4

2245 GMT New Zealand Building permits for July

prior -3.9% m/m

2301 GMT GfK Consumer Confidence for August

expected -12, prior -11

2301 GMT UK again - Lloyds Business barometer for August

prior 13

2330GMT - Tokyo inflation data for August (Tokyo CPI data is available earlier than the National CPI)

Tokyo CPI y/y

expected 0.6%, prior was 0.9%

Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food y/y

expected 0.8%, prior was 0.9%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y

expected 0.7%, prior was 0.8%





2330 Japan - Jobless rate for July

expected 2.3%, prior 2.3%

Also Job to applicant ratio for July,

expected 1.61, prior 1.61





2350 GMT Japan

Retail Sales y/y, expected is -0.7%, prior was 0.5%

Retail Sales m/m, expected is -0.9%, prior was 0.0%

Industrial production for July preliminary

y/y, expected is -0.6%, prior was -3.8%

m/m, expected is 0.3%, prior was -3.3%





0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond buying operation

1 - 3 , 3 - 5, 5 -10 years remaining until maturity

0130 GMT Australia Building permits for July

expected 0.0% prior -1.2% m/m

expected -22.2% prior -25.6% y/y

0130 GMT Australia private sector credit for July