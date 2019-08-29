Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2200 GMT New Zealand Consumer Confidence for August
- prior -5.1% m/m to 116.4
2245 GMT New Zealand Building permits for July
- prior -3.9% m/m
2301 GMT GfK Consumer Confidence for August
- expected -12, prior -11
2301 GMT UK again - Lloyds Business barometer for August
- prior 13
2330GMT - Tokyo inflation data for August (Tokyo CPI data is available earlier than the National CPI)
Tokyo CPI y/y
- expected 0.6%, prior was 0.9%
Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food y/y
- expected 0.8%, prior was 0.9%
Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y
- expected 0.7%, prior was 0.8%
2330 Japan - Jobless rate for July
- expected 2.3%, prior 2.3%
Also Job to applicant ratio for July,
- expected 1.61, prior 1.61
2350 GMT Japan
- Retail Sales y/y, expected is -0.7%, prior was 0.5%
- Retail Sales m/m, expected is -0.9%, prior was 0.0%
Industrial production for July preliminary
- y/y, expected is -0.6%, prior was -3.8%
- m/m, expected is 0.3%, prior was -3.3%
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond buying operation
- 1 - 3 , 3 - 5, 5 -10 years remaining until maturity
0130 GMT Australia Building permits for July
- expected 0.0% prior -1.2% m/m
- expected -22.2% prior -25.6% y/y
0130 GMT Australia private sector credit for July
- expected % prior % m/m
- expected % prior % y/y