Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2230 GMT Australia Australian Industry Group performance of Services Index for August
- AiG Services PMI
- prior 43.9
2300 GMT Australia CBA/Markit Services and Composite PMIs for August, final
Preliminaries and priors:
- Services 49.2 vs. prior 52.3
- Composite 49.5 vs. prior 52.1
0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank/Markit final PMIs for August
Preliminaries and priors:
- Services 53.4 (prior 51.2)
- Composite 51.7 (prior 51.8)
0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Prices for August
- prior -1.4%
0130 GMT Australia GDP for Q
- expected 0.5%, prior 0.4%
- expected 1.4%, prior 1.8%
I'll have more to come on this separately, but here are some earlier posts:
0130 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy board member, Kataoka, speaking.
0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit Services and Composite PMIs for August
- Services expected 51.7, prior 50.9
- Composite prior 50.9