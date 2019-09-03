Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2230 GMT Australia Australian Industry Group performance of Services Index for August

  • AiG Services PMI
  • prior 43.9

2300 GMT Australia CBA/Markit Services and Composite PMIs for August, final

Preliminaries and priors:

  • Services 49.2 vs. prior 52.3
  • Composite 49.5 vs. prior 52.1


0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank/Markit final PMIs for August

Preliminaries and priors:

  • Services 53.4 (prior 51.2)
  • Composite 51.7 (prior 51.8)


0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Prices for August

  • prior -1.4%


0130 GMT Australia GDP for Q

  • expected 0.5%, prior 0.4%
  • expected 1.4%, prior 1.8%
I'll have more to come on this separately, but here are some earlier posts: 


0130 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy board member, Kataoka, speaking.


0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit Services and Composite PMIs for August

  • Services expected 51.7, prior 50.9
  • Composite prior 50.9

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose