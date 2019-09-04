Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
It'll be Brexit headlines early before UK bed time (UK parliament vote on an early election is around 9.30pm London time), and then a sparse calendar. Maybe we get some tweets from you know who to live it up!
2245 GMT New Zealand Value of all buildings work for Q2
- expected +1.3% q.q, prior +6.2%
Value of building work statistics estimate the value and volume of work put in place on construction jobs in New Zealand.
2350 GMT Japan - international Securities flow for the week
0130 GMT Australia - Trade balance for July, a first lookm at Q3 exports
- expected AUD7bn surplus
- prior AUD8.036bn surplus