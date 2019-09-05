Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today, Friday 6 September 2019
Not a lot here to move the forex but I'm sure we'll get something out of China later.
2230 GMT Australia Construction PMI
- Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index for August
- prior 39.1(yep, ugly)
2330 GMT Japan
Household Spending for July
- expected 0.8% y/y, prior 2.7%
Labor Cash earnings for July
- expected 0.7% y/y, prior 0.4%
Real Cash earnings for July
- expected -0.7% y/y, prior -0.5% ... the 'real' umber indicates the shrinkage of wages in Japanese
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
- 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years remaining until maturity