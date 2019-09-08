Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2245 GMT New Zealand Manufacturing Activity for Q2

2350 GMT Japan

  • BoP Current Account Balance for July: expected ¥ 2046.0B, prior ¥ 1211.2B
  • BoP Current Account Adjusted for July: expected ¥ 1700.6B, prior ¥ 1941.9B
  • Trade Balance BoP Basis July: expected ¥ -24.0B, prior ¥ 759.3B

and, bank lending for August


Also at 2350 GMT from Japan GDP for Q2, final

0130 GMT Australia home loans data for July, headline expected +1.5%, prior +0.4%


