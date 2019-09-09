Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China inflation, Australian business confidence

2200 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Truckometer for August

  • prior +4.1% m/m
  • the ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.

2245 GMT New Zealand Card Spending for August

  • Card Spending Retail expected 0.5% m/m , prior -0.1%
  • Card Spending Total prior -0.3% m/m
  • This is the main measure of retail sales in New Zealand ... the previous month results were a bit of a let down!

2330 GMT Australia - ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence

  • prior 114.4

2350 GMT Japan - Money stock data for August

0130 GMT China CPI for August

  • CPI expected 2.7% y/y, prior 2.8%
  • PPI expected -0.9% y/y, prior -0.3%
  • I'll have more to come on this separately

0130 GMT Australia - National Australia Bank Business Survey for August

  • Business Confidence prior 4
  • Business Conditions prior 2
  • I'll have more to come on this separately

