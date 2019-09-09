Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China inflation, Australian business confidence
2200 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Truckometer for August
- prior +4.1% m/m
- the ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.
2245 GMT New Zealand Card Spending for August
- Card Spending Retail expected 0.5% m/m , prior -0.1%
- Card Spending Total prior -0.3% m/m
- This is the main measure of retail sales in New Zealand ... the previous month results were a bit of a let down!
2330 GMT Australia - ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence
- prior 114.4
2350 GMT Japan - Money stock data for August
0130 GMT China CPI for August
- CPI expected 2.7% y/y, prior 2.8%
- PPI expected -0.9% y/y, prior -0.3%
- I'll have more to come on this separately
0130 GMT Australia - National Australia Bank Business Survey for August
- Business Confidence prior 4
- Business Conditions prior 2
- I'll have more to come on this separately