Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today … while we await the ECB!
2245 GMT New Zealand Food Prices for August
- prior +1.1% m/m
- NZD can get a wiggle on this data point, while its not core inflation it can nevertheless impact.
2301 GMT UK data - RICS House Price Balance for August
- expected -10%, prior -9%
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) House Price Balance measures the percentage of surveyors reporting a house price increase in their designated area.
2350 GMT Japan - international Securities flow for the week
2350 GMT Japan - PPI for August
- expected -0.2%, prior 0.0% m/m
- expected -0.8%, prior -0.6% y/y
2350 GMT Japan Core Machine Orders for July
- expected -8.0% m/m prior +13.9%
- expected -3.7% y/y prior 12.5%
- - data used as a leading indicator of capital expenditure six to nine months out.
0100 GMT Australia Consumer inflation expectations for September
- prior 3.5%
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond buying operation
- 5 -10, 10 - 25 years remaining until maturity