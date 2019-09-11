Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today … while we await the ECB!

2245 GMT New Zealand Food Prices for August

  • prior +1.1% m/m
  • NZD can get a wiggle on this data point, while its not core inflation it can nevertheless impact.

2301 GMT UK data - RICS House Price Balance for August

  • expected -10%, prior -9%

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) House Price Balance measures the percentage of surveyors reporting a house price increase in their designated area.


2350 GMT Japan - international Securities flow for the week

2350 GMT Japan - PPI for August

  • expected -0.2%, prior 0.0% m/m
  • expected -0.8%, prior -0.6% y/y

2350 GMT Japan Core Machine Orders for July

  • expected -8.0% m/m prior +13.9%
  • expected -3.7% y/y prior 12.5%
  • - data used as a leading indicator of capital expenditure six to nine months out.

0100 GMT Australia Consumer inflation expectations for September

  • prior 3.5%

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond buying operation

  • 5 -10, 10 - 25 years remaining until maturity

