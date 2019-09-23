Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

RBA Gov Lowe is speaking, but that will be during London time. I'll have more to come on this separately. 

2330 GMT Australia - ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence

  • prior was a further slump to 109.3

0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank/Markit preliminary PMIs for September

  • Manufacturing prior 49.3
  • Services prior 53.3
  • Composite prior 51.9

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond buying operation

  • 1 - 3 , 3 - 5 years remaining until maturity

