Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2245 GMT New Zealand Building permits for August
- prior -1.3% m/m
2301 GMT UK data - Lloyds Business barometer for September
- prior 1
2350 GMT Bank of Japan Summary of Opinions from the most recent monetary policy meeting.
- The 'summary' is out well ahead of the minutes and adds a bit more info to the post-meeting statement.
2350 GMT Japan
August Retail Sales y/y,
- expected is 0.7%, prior was -2.0%
Retail Sales m/m,
- expected is 2.4%, prior was -2.3%
Industrial production for August preliminary
- y/y, expected is -0.5%, prior was 1.3%
- m/m, expected is -3.9%, prior was 0.7%
0100 GMT - New Zealand - ANZ business survey for September
- Business Activity Outlook prior -1 (a drop of 6 points)
- Business Confidence prior -52 (a drop of 8 points)
- Business Confidence is a concern for NZ policy makers - low confidence flows through to less business investment and job creation.
0100 GMT Australia monthly inflation guide for September
Melbourne Institute
- prior 0.0% m/m, 1.7% y/y
- This is only a monthly guide, albeit a good one. Official CPI data from OZ in only once a quarter.
0100 PMI data from China for September
- manufacturing expected 49.6, prior 49.5
- non-manufacturing expected 54.0, prior 53.8
- composite prior 53.0
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond buying operation
- 1 - 3, 3 - 5 years remaining until maturity
0130 GMT Australia private sector credit for
- expected 0.3% prior 0.2% m/m
- expected 3.0% prior 3.1% y/y
0145GMT back to China for the Caixin / Markit Manufacturing PMI
- expected 50.2, prior 50.4