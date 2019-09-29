Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2245 GMT New Zealand Building permits for August

  • prior -1.3% m/m

2301 GMT UK data - Lloyds Business barometer for September

  • prior 1

2350 GMT Bank of Japan Summary of Opinions from the most recent monetary policy meeting.

  • The 'summary' is out well ahead of the minutes and adds a bit more info to the post-meeting statement.

2350 GMT Japan

August Retail Sales y/y, 

  • expected is 0.7%, prior was -2.0%

Retail Sales m/m,

  •  expected is 2.4%, prior was -2.3%

Industrial production for August preliminary

  • y/y, expected is -0.5%, prior was 1.3%
  • m/m, expected is -3.9%, prior was 0.7%

0100 GMT - New Zealand - ANZ business survey for September

  • Business Activity Outlook prior -1 (a drop of 6 points)
  • Business Confidence prior -52 (a drop of 8 points)
  • Business Confidence is a concern for NZ policy makers - low confidence flows through to less business investment and job creation.

0100 GMT Australia monthly inflation guide for September

Melbourne Institute

  • prior 0.0% m/m, 1.7% y/y
  • This is only a monthly guide, albeit a good one. Official CPI data from OZ in only once a quarter.

0100 PMI data from China for September

  • manufacturing expected 49.6, prior 49.5
  • non-manufacturing expected 54.0, prior 53.8
  • composite prior 53.0

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond buying operation

  • 1 - 3, 3 - 5 years remaining until maturity

0130 GMT Australia private sector credit for

  • expected 0.3% prior 0.2% m/m
  • expected 3.0% prior 3.1% y/y

0145GMT back to China for the Caixin / Markit Manufacturing PMI

  • expected 50.2, prior 50.4

