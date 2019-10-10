Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 11 October 2019

2130 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Mester speaking

  • from a prepared test

  • followed by audience Q&A

  • followed by media Q&A

2130 GMT New Zealand - BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI for September

  • prior 48.4

2145 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for September

  • Total card spending prior 1.3% m/m
  • Retail card spending expected 0.2% m/m, prior 1.1%
  • Electronic card spending in NZ is an indicator of retail sales - that main one for the country.

2230 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Bostic speaking


