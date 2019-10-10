Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 11 October 2019
2130 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Mester speaking
from a prepared test
followed by audience Q&A
followed by media Q&A
2130 GMT New Zealand - BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI for September
prior 48.4
2145 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for September
- Total card spending prior 1.3% m/m
- Retail card spending expected 0.2% m/m, prior 1.1%
- Electronic card spending in NZ is an indicator of retail sales - that main one for the country.
2230 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Bostic speaking