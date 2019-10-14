Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 112.3, running along in the doldrums this indicator is.


0030 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia October meeting minutes

  • I'll have more to come on this separately


0030 GMT Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda speaking at a BOJ branch managers meeting


0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window


0130 GMT China inflation figures for

  • CPI expected 2.9% y/y, prior 2.8%

  • PPI expected -1.2% y/y, prior -0.8%


