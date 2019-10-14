Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 112.3, running along in the doldrums this indicator is.
0030 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia October meeting minutes
I'll have more to come on this separately
0030 GMT Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda speaking at a BOJ branch managers meeting
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window
0130 GMT China inflation figures for
CPI expected 2.9% y/y, prior 2.8%
PPI expected -1.2% y/y, prior -0.8%