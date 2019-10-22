Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2145 GMT New Zealand trade balance for September

  • a seasonally slow month for exports, agricultural export volumes are usually lower as winter draws to a close
  • imports to remain little changed, domestic demand in NZ has waned somewhat
  • Any NZD impact should be small only, and fleeting
  • trade balance expected NZD -1400m, prior NZD -1565m
  • exports expected NZD 4.30bn, prior NZD 4.13bn
  • imports expected NZD 5.70bn, prior NZD 5.69bn


2220 GMT - Australia

  • Reserve Bank of Australia speaker - Panel participation by Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets), at the International Swaps and Derivatives Association in Sydney

0000 GMT Australia skilled job vacancies for

  • prior -0.1% m/m

