Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Total card spending prior 0.6% m/m

Retail card spending expected 0.4% m/m, prior 0.4%

Unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release.





2350 GMT Japan - Core Machinery Orders for September

expected 0.9%, prior -2.4% m/m

expected 8.1%, prior -14.5% y/y

Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead

2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for September

BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 1710.0bn, prior Y 2157.7bn

BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1664.0bn, prior Y 1720.3bn

Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 51.3bn, prior Y 50.9bn

2350 GMT Japan - Bank lending for October





None of this Japanese data is likely to impact upon the forex too much upon release.









0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation