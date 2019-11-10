Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2145 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for October

  • Total card spending prior 0.6% m/m

  • Retail card spending expected 0.4% m/m, prior 0.4%

Unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release.


2350 GMT Japan - Core Machinery Orders for September

  • expected 0.9%, prior -2.4% m/m

  • expected 8.1%, prior -14.5% y/y

  • Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead

2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for September

  • BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 1710.0bn, prior Y 2157.7bn

  • BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1664.0bn, prior Y 1720.3bn

  • Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 51.3bn, prior Y 50.9bn

2350 GMT Japan - Bank lending for October


None of this Japanese data is likely to impact upon the forex too much upon release.



0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window



