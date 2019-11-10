Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2145 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for October
Total card spending prior 0.6% m/m
Retail card spending expected 0.4% m/m, prior 0.4%
Unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release.
2350 GMT Japan - Core Machinery Orders for September
expected 0.9%, prior -2.4% m/m
expected 8.1%, prior -14.5% y/y
Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead
2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for September
BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 1710.0bn, prior Y 2157.7bn
BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1664.0bn, prior Y 1720.3bn
Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 51.3bn, prior Y 50.9bn
2350 GMT Japan - Bank lending for October
None of this Japanese data is likely to impact upon the forex too much upon release.
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window