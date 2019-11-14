Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2130 GMT New Zealand - BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI for October

  • prior 48.4

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 10-25, 25+ years left until maturity window


0130 GMT China home prices for October


0215 GMT RBA's Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor, speaks on "Mortgage Arrears"


0215 GMT Bank of Canada Governor Poloz speaking in San Francisco


0430 GMT Japan Industrial production, final, for September


