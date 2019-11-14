Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2130 GMT New Zealand - BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI for October
prior 48.4
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 10-25, 25+ years left until maturity window
0130 GMT China home prices for October
0215 GMT RBA's Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor, speaks on "Mortgage Arrears"
0215 GMT Bank of Canada Governor Poloz speaking in San Francisco
0430 GMT Japan Industrial production, final, for September
- the preliminary and prior are here