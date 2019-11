2145 GMT New Zealand Q3 PPI

2205 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia's Kent speaking

Panel participation

Christopher Kent is RBA Assistant Governor (Financial Markets)

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

prior 111.1

0030 Reserve Bank of Australia November meeting minutes

I am not expecting much movement for the forex on the data releases, if we do get anything it'll be from the two RBA events.