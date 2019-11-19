Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2330 GMT Australia - Westpac's leading indicator for October
- prior -0.08% m/m
- does not tend to move the forex upon release. Actually that goes for all this lot of data listed here for today. Except maybe the China LPR, see below
2350GMT Japan trade balance for October … and I'll have more to come on this separately
- expected Y 229.3bn, prior Y -124.8bn
trade balance adjusted
- expected Y 248.1bn, prior Y -97.2bn
exports
- expected to have dropped substantially, -7.5% y/y, prior 5.2%
imports
- expected to have collapsed! … -15.2% y/y, prior -1.5%
0000 GMT Australia skilled job vacancies for October
- prior -0.7% m/m
- I'll have more to come on this separately