Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
Not a lot to move the forex from these releases today.
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0030 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia forex transaction for the month of October
- All eyes on this when there is potential for RBA intervention but right now there isn't so they aren't.
0200 GMT New Zealand credit card spending for October
- prior -0.1% m/m and 4.8% y/y
0430 GMT Japan All Industry Activity Index for XXX
expected +1.5% m/m, prior 0.0%
- The data is often referred to as the monthly GDP reading, it's a tracker production across all sectors of the Japanese economy and follows the GDP growth figures/trend.