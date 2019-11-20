Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Not a lot to move the forex from these releases today.

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0030 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia forex transaction for the month of October

All eyes on this when there is potential for RBA intervention but right now there isn't so they aren't.

0200 GMT New Zealand credit card spending for October

prior -0.1% m/m and 4.8% y/y

0430 GMT Japan All Industry Activity Index for XXX

expected +1.5% m/m, prior 0.0%