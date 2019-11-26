Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2145 GMT New Zealand trade balance for October 

  • expected NZD -1000m, prior NZD -1242m
  • exports expected NZD 5bn, prior NZD 4.47bn
  • imports expected NZD 6bn, prior NZD 5.71bn


2200 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr press conference on today's Financial Stability report - Reserve Bank acting to bolster financial system resilience


0001GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y

for November 

  • prior -0.4%
  • British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index


0030 GMT Australia Construction Work Done for Q3

  • expected -1.0% q/q, prior -3.8%
  • I'll have more to come on this separately


0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 5-10 years left until maturity window


0130 GMT China Industrial Profits for October

  • prior -5.3% y/y
  • I'll have more to come on this separately

