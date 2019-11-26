Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2145 GMT New Zealand trade balance for October

expected NZD -1000m, prior NZD -1242m

exports expected NZD 5bn, prior NZD 4.47bn

imports expected NZD 6bn, prior NZD 5.71bn





2200 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr press conference on today's Financial Stability report - Reserve Bank acting to bolster financial system resilience





0001GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y

for November

prior -0.4%

British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index





0030 GMT Australia Construction Work Done for Q3

expected -1.0% q/q, prior -3.8%

I'll have more to come on this separately





0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

in the 5-10 years left until maturity window





0130 GMT China Industrial Profits for October

prior -5.3% y/y