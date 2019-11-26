Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2145 GMT New Zealand trade balance for October
- expected NZD -1000m, prior NZD -1242m
- exports expected NZD 5bn, prior NZD 4.47bn
- imports expected NZD 6bn, prior NZD 5.71bn
2200 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr press conference on today's Financial Stability report - Reserve Bank acting to bolster financial system resilience
0001GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y
for November
- prior -0.4%
- British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index
0030 GMT Australia Construction Work Done for Q3
- expected -1.0% q/q, prior -3.8%
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 5-10 years left until maturity window
0130 GMT China Industrial Profits for October
- prior -5.3% y/y
