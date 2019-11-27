Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
I should note there will be a closely-watched poll reeleased in the UK at 2200GMT:
2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for October (the month the sales tax was jiked, hence the low expectations for this)
- expected -10.4% m/m, prior 7.2%
- expected -3.8% y/y, prior 9.2%
0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ business survey for November
- Business Confidence prior -42.4
- Activity Outlook prior -3.5
- I'll have more to come on this separately
0030 GMT Australia Private Capital Expenditure for Q3
- 'headline' expected 0.0%, prior -0.5%
- I'll have more to come on this separately