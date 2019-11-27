Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

I should note there will be a closely-watched poll reeleased in the UK at 2200GMT:

2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for October (the month the sales tax was jiked, hence the low expectations for this)

expected -10.4% m/m, prior 7.2%

expected -3.8% y/y, prior 9.2% Also at 2350 GMT from Japan international securities flows for the week

Also at 2350 GMT from Japan international securities flows for the week





0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ business survey for November

Business Confidence prior -42.4

Activity Outlook prior -3.5

I'll have more to come on this separately

0030 GMT Australia Private Capital Expenditure for Q3 'headline' expected 0.0%, prior -0.5%

I'll have more to come on this separately 0330 GMT European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France Head, Villeroy de Galhau is speaking, in Tokyo

0330 GMT European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France Head, Villeroy de Galhau is speaking, in Tokyo











