Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I should note there will be a closely-watched poll reeleased in the UK at 2200GMT:

2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for October (the month the sales tax was jiked, hence the low expectations for this)
  • expected -10.4% m/m, prior 7.2%
  • expected -3.8% y/y, prior 9.2%
Also at 2350 GMT from Japan international securities flows for the week

0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ business survey for November 
  • Business Confidence prior -42.4 
  • Activity Outlook prior -3.5
  •   I'll have more to come on this separately 

0030 GMT Australia Private Capital Expenditure for Q3

  • 'headline' expected 0.0%, prior -0.5%
  • I'll have more to come on this separately
0330 GMT European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France Head, Villeroy de Galhau is speaking, in Tokyo

