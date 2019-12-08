Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Plenty on the data agenda for the session.

2145 GMT New Zealand Q3 Manufacturing data

2350 GMT Japan GDP, final for Q3

Also at 2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for October

  • BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 1806.8bn, prior Y 1612.9bn

  • BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1731.1bn, prior Y 1485.2bn

  • Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 138.8bn, prior Y 1.1bn

And, more at 2350 GMT from Japan, bank lending for November

So, a stack of data due from Japan. Its often the case that the data release do not have too much immediate yen impact and I suspect today will be no different. As a general guide though, data disappointments will tend to yen negative (they'll be read as keeping the BoJ on their massive easing path and perhaps preparing to add more). With such a load of data the results are likely to be mixed.

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

  • Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchases in the 10-25, 25+ years left until maturity window

ForexLive
