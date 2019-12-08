Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
Plenty on the data agenda for the session.
2145 GMT New Zealand Q3 Manufacturing data
2350 GMT Japan GDP, final for Q3
- GDP sa q/q
- GDP annualised sa
- GDP nominal q/q
- GDP deflator (an inflation indication)
- Private consumption
- Business spending
- For the preliminary readings and those for Q2, here is the report: Japan GDP (preliminary) for Q3 0.1% q/q (vs. expected 0.2%)
Also at 2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for October
BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 1806.8bn, prior Y 1612.9bn
BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1731.1bn, prior Y 1485.2bn
Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 138.8bn, prior Y 1.1bn
And, more at 2350 GMT from Japan, bank lending for November
So, a stack of data due from Japan. Its often the case that the data release do not have too much immediate yen impact and I suspect today will be no different. As a general guide though, data disappointments will tend to yen negative (they'll be read as keeping the BoJ on their massive easing path and perhaps preparing to add more). With such a load of data the results are likely to be mixed.
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
- Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchases in the 10-25, 25+ years left until maturity window