Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2145 GMT NZ Current account for Q 3
- Current account to GDP ratio expected -3.4%, prior -3.4%
- Balance of Payments Current Account Balance expected -6.3bn NZD, prior -1.106bn
2330GMT Australia - Westpac's leading indicator for November
- prior -0.07% m/m
2350 GMT Japan trade balance for November (trade war impacting on this)
- expected Y -355.5bn, prior Y -15.7bn
Trade balance adjusted
- expected Y -56.4bn, prior Y -34.7bn
Exports expected -8.9% y/y, prior -9.2%
Imports expected -12.8% y/y, prior -14.8%
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window