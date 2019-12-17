Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2145 GMT NZ Current account for Q 3

Current account to GDP ratio expected -3.4%, prior -3.4%

Balance of Payments Current Account Balance expected -6.3bn NZD, prior -1.106bn

2330GMT Australia - Westpac's leading indicator for November

prior -0.07% m/m

2350 GMT Japan trade balance for November (trade war impacting on this)

expected Y -355.5bn, prior Y -15.7bn

Trade balance adjusted

expected Y -56.4bn, prior Y -34.7bn

Exports expected -8.9% y/y, prior -9.2%

Imports expected -12.8% y/y, prior -14.8%





0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation