Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

There is not much on the data agenda for the session to shove around the forex.

Maybe Mr. Trump and his counterparts in Iran can provide something through.

Its been bedlam over there already ... this in summary:

OK, the calendar for the session:

0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit manufacturing PMI for December (final), prior and flash is here:

0110 GMT Bank of Japan JGB buying operation

0145 GMT China services and composite PMIs from Caixin / Markit