Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Iran / US headlines likely to be a focus, if we get any.

Followed by China / US trade war headlines (ditto)





Otherwise, here is what is on the list of known unknowns:





2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for December

prior +4.3% m/m

ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

0001 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like % y/y for December

expected -0.5%, prior -4.9%

0030 GMT Australia trade balance for November

expected AUD 4100m surplus

prior AUD 4502m surplus

0130 GMT China inflation figures for

CPI expected 4.7% y/y, prior 4.5%

PPI expected -0.4% y/y, prior -1.4%



