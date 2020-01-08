Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
Iran / US headlines likely to be a focus, if we get any.
Followed by China / US trade war headlines (ditto)
Otherwise, here is what is on the list of known unknowns:
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for December
- prior +4.3% m/m
- ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports
0001 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like % y/y for December
- expected -0.5%, prior -4.9%
0030 GMT Australia trade balance for November
- expected AUD 4100m surplus
- prior AUD 4502m surplus
0130 GMT China inflation figures for
CPI expected 4.7% y/y, prior 4.5%
PPI expected -0.4% y/y, prior -1.4%