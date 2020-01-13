Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2145 GMT New Zealand Building approvals for November

  • prior -1.1% m/m

While this is a volatile data set the trend is higher, interest rate cuts not doing it any harm at all.

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer sentiment

ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior continued its awful run, down 1.7% last week to its lowest level in more than four years at 106.2

2350 GMT Japan bank lending for December

2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for November

  • BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 1423.3bn, prior Y 1816.8bn

  • BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1776.8bn, prior Y 1732.2bn

  • Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 101.5bn, prior Y 254.0bn

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 10-25 & 25+ years left until maturity window


ForexLive
