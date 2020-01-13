Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2145 GMT New Zealand Building approvals for November

prior -1.1% m/m

While this is a volatile data set the trend is higher, interest rate cuts not doing it any harm at all.

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer sentiment

ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

prior continued its awful run, down 1.7% last week to its lowest level in more than four years at 106.2

2350 GMT Japan bank lending for December

2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for November

BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 1423.3bn, prior Y 1816.8bn

BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1776.8bn, prior Y 1732.2bn

Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 101.5bn, prior Y 254.0bn

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

