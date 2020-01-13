Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2145 GMT New Zealand Building approvals for November
- prior -1.1% m/m
While this is a volatile data set the trend is higher, interest rate cuts not doing it any harm at all.
2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer sentiment
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior continued its awful run, down 1.7% last week to its lowest level in more than four years at 106.2
2350 GMT Japan bank lending for December
2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for November
BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 1423.3bn, prior Y 1816.8bn
BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1776.8bn, prior Y 1732.2bn
Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 101.5bn, prior Y 254.0bn
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 10-25 & 25+ years left until maturity window