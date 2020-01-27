Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Australia and Singapore are back after holiday Mondays. Hong Kong remains closed today.

Calendar is sparse!

0030 GMT Australia business confidence and business conditions for December

  • priors 0 and 4 respectively

  • National Australia Bank Business survey

  • This is a focus, business confidence has been in the dump and is a concern for policy makers. Also watch the employment sub index result. The labour market is a key concern for the Reserve Bank of Australia, targeting a much lower rate of unemployment.



