Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Markets in China are scheduled to reopen

(And its Superbowl day!)

2130 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for January

  • Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index
  • prior 48.3. Sad.

2200 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for January (final)

2300 GMT Australia CoreLogic house prices for January

  • prior +1.2% m/m

0000 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for January

  • prior 0.3% m/m and 1.4% y/y
  • more here (trimmed mean etc)

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for XXX

0100 GMT New Zealand Treasury monthly economic indicator report

0130 GMT China Industrial Profits for December % y/y

  • prior 5.4%
  • Dec data will not include the virus outbreak so this will be discounted accordingly.


0145 GMT China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for (drumroll ...) January

  • expected to have fallen to 51.0 prior 51.5
  • This will have some of the impact of the virus but the readings for the months ahead will more fully incorporate

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose