Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
Markets in China are scheduled to reopen
(And its Superbowl day!)
2130 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for January
- Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index
- prior 48.3. Sad.
2200 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for January (final)
- CBA preliminary PMIs for January are here
2300 GMT Australia CoreLogic house prices for January
- prior +1.2% m/m
0000 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for January
- prior 0.3% m/m and 1.4% y/y
- more here (trimmed mean etc)
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for XXX
0100 GMT New Zealand Treasury monthly economic indicator report
0130 GMT China Industrial Profits for December % y/y
- prior 5.4%
- Dec data will not include the virus outbreak so this will be discounted accordingly.
0145 GMT China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for (drumroll ...) January
- expected to have fallen to 51.0 prior 51.5
- This will have some of the impact of the virus but the readings for the months ahead will more fully incorporate