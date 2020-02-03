Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for December
- prior -8.5% m/m
2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 108.0
2350 GMT Japan monetary base, January
0330 GMT RBA monetary policy decision and Governor Lowe's accompanying statement
I'll have more to
come on this separately, but these in the meantime:
- Here's an RBA preview looking for a cash rate cut - meeting Tuesday 4 February 2020
- Preview of the RBA interest rate meeting on Tuesday 3 February 2020 (& AUD impact)
- RBA policy meeting February 4 - to keep interest rates on hold - preview
- RBA monetary policy meeting next week, February 4. Preview.
- The aussie is in a very delicate spot ahead of the RBA decision next week
- RBA to keep rates on hold next week - Reuters poll