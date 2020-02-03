Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for December

  • prior -8.5% m/m

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 108.0

2350 GMT Japan monetary base, January

0330 GMT RBA monetary policy decision and Governor Lowe's accompanying statement

