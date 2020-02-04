Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2145 GMT New Zealand jobs report for Q4 2019
- Unemployment rate expected 4.2%, prior 4.2%
- Employment change expected 0.3% q/q, prior 0.3%
- Employment change expected 1.2% y/y, prior 1.0%
- Participation rate expected 70.4%, prior 70.4%
- Private wages excluding overtime expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.6%
- Private wages including overtime expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.6%
- Average hourly earnings expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.6%
2200 GMT Australia CBA / Markit final PMIs for January
- Services prior 48.9
- Composite prior 48.6
0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for January
- prior -2.8% m/m
ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports
0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit final PMIs for January
- Services prior 52.1
- Composite prior 51.1
0130 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaking, topic is The Year Ahead
Also at 0130 GMT BOJ monetary policy board member Wakatabe speaking