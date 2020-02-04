Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2145 GMT New Zealand jobs report for Q4 2019

Unemployment rate expected 4.2%, prior 4.2%

Employment change expected 0.3% q/q, prior 0.3%

Employment change expected 1.2% y/y, prior 1.0%

Participation rate expected 70.4%, prior 70.4%

Private wages excluding overtime expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.6%

Private wages including overtime expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.6%

Average hourly earnings expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.6%

2200 GMT Australia CBA / Markit final PMIs for January

Services prior 48.9

Composite prior 48.6

0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for January

prior -2.8% m/m

ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit final PMIs for January

Services prior 52.1

Composite prior 51.1

0130 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaking, topic is The Year Ahead

Also at 0130 GMT BOJ monetary policy board member Wakatabe speaking



