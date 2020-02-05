Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0030 GMT Australia trade balance for December

  • expected AUD 5.6bn surplus
  • prior AUD 5.8bn surplus

0030GMT Australia Retail Sales for December

  • expected -0.2% m/m, prior +0.9%

0030 GMT Australia Retail Sales excluding inflation for Q 4 - this the most focus of the Oz data, I'll have more to come on this separately 

  • expected 0.3% q/q, prior -0.1%

0030 GMT the quarterly National Australia Bank business survey. This does not get the attention the monthly survey does.

  • For Q 4, prior -2

0130GMT Bank of Japan monetary board member Masai speech


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose