Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0030 GMT Australia trade balance for December

expected AUD 5.6bn surplus

prior AUD 5.8bn surplus

0030GMT Australia Retail Sales for December

expected -0.2% m/m, prior +0.9%

0030 GMT Australia Retail Sales excluding inflation for Q 4 - this the most focus of the Oz data, I'll have more to come on this separately

expected 0.3% q/q, prior -0.1%

0030 GMT the quarterly National Australia Bank business survey. This does not get the attention the monthly survey does.

For Q 4, prior -2

0130GMT Bank of Japan monetary board member Masai speech