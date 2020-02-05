Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0030 GMT Australia trade balance for December
- expected AUD 5.6bn surplus
- prior AUD 5.8bn surplus
0030GMT Australia Retail Sales for December
- expected -0.2% m/m, prior +0.9%
0030 GMT Australia Retail Sales excluding inflation for Q 4 - this the most focus of the Oz data, I'll have more to come on this separately
- expected 0.3% q/q, prior -0.1%
0030 GMT the quarterly National Australia Bank business survey. This does not get the attention the monthly survey does.
- For Q 4, prior -2
0130GMT Bank of Japan monetary board member Masai speech