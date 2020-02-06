Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2130 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for January
Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index
- prior 48.7
2130 GMT New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson will be speaking
2230 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe will appear in parliament, before the House of Representatives' Standing Committee on Economics
- Lowe fronts the committee twice a year
- expect PLENTY on his
outlook for the economy and policy along with the usual array of
stupid motivated questions from the
hacksreps.
Of everything on the agenda today Lowe's comments are most likely to prompt some FX movement (AUD) ... but, there is more from the RBA todeay also, see below
2330 GMT Japan wages data for
Labor cash earnings expected -0.1% y/y, prior +0.1%
Real cash earnings expected -0.9% y/y, prior -0.6% ... such low inflation in Japan and yet earnings are going backwards
2330 GMT Japan Household spending for
expected -1.7% y/y, prior -2.0% ... wondering why? .... check out real earnings for a clue
0015GMT Fed's Quarles speaks on his economic and monetary policy outlook
0030 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Statement on Monetary Policy
- We get this 4 times a year … I'll have more to come on this separately
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window
0200 GMT from New Zealand, 2 year inflation expectations (this can be a kiwi $ mover), published by the RBNZ