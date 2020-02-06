Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2130 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for January

Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index

prior 48.7

2130 GMT New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson will be speaking

2230 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe will appear in parliament, before the House of Representatives' Standing Committee on Economics

Lowe fronts the committee twice a year

expect PLENTY on his outlook for the economy and policy along with the usual array of stupid motivated questions from the hacks reps.

Of everything on the agenda today Lowe's comments are most likely to prompt some FX movement (AUD) ... but, there is more from the RBA todeay also, see below

2330 GMT Japan wages data for

Labor cash earnings expected -0.1% y/y, prior +0.1%

Real cash earnings expected -0.9% y/y, prior -0.6% ... such low inflation in Japan and yet earnings are going backwards

2330 GMT Japan Household spending for

expected -1.7% y/y, prior -2.0% ... wondering why? .... check out real earnings for a clue

0015GMT Fed's Quarles speaks on his economic and monetary policy outlook

0030 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Statement on Monetary Policy

We get this 4 times a year … I'll have more to come on this separately

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window

0200 GMT from New Zealand, 2 year inflation expectations (this can be a kiwi $ mover), published by the RBNZ