Here is what's on the economic calendar in Asia today

2350 GMT Japan - Bank lending for January

2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for December

BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 464.7bn, prior Y 1436.8bn

BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1677.2bn, prior Y 1794.9bn

Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 28.0bn, prior Y -2.5bn

0110 Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

in the 10-25, 25+ years left until maturity window

0130 GMT China inflation figures for January

CPI expected 4.9% y/y, prior 4.5%

PPI expected 0.0% y/y, prior -0.5%

These should both be higher in February due to supply chain disruption caused by the response to the coronavirus outbreak

Probably not much to move the FX in that lot today - eyes on coronavirus developments, including government responses (including fiscal and monetary and others such as intensified travel bans).







