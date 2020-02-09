Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2350 GMT Japan - Bank lending for January

2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for December

  • BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 464.7bn, prior Y 1436.8bn

  • BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1677.2bn, prior Y 1794.9bn

  • Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 28.0bn, prior Y -2.5bn

0110 Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 10-25, 25+ years left until maturity window

0130 GMT China inflation figures for January

  • CPI expected 4.9% y/y, prior 4.5%

  • PPI expected 0.0% y/y, prior -0.5%

  • These should both be higher in February due to supply chain disruption caused by the response to the coronavirus outbreak
Probably not much to move the FX in that lot today - eyes on coronavirus developments, including government responses (including fiscal and monetary and others such as intensified travel bans).


