Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
Here is what's on the economic calendar in Asia today
2350 GMT Japan - Bank lending for January
2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for December
BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 464.7bn, prior Y 1436.8bn
BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1677.2bn, prior Y 1794.9bn
Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 28.0bn, prior Y -2.5bn
0110 Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 10-25, 25+ years left until maturity window
0130 GMT China inflation figures for January
CPI expected 4.9% y/y, prior 4.5%
PPI expected 0.0% y/y, prior -0.5%
- These should both be higher in February due to supply chain disruption caused by the response to the coronavirus outbreak
Probably not much to move the FX in that lot today - eyes on coronavirus developments, including government responses (including fiscal and monetary and others such as intensified travel bans).