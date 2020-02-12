Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA Gove Lowe comments coming up
2350 GMT Japan - PPI for January
expected 0.0%, prior 0.1% m/m
expected 1.5%, prior 0.9% y/y
Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.
In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI. It fell % y/y.
0000 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for February
prior 4.7%
0001 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for January
Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
expected 3%, prior -2%
0015 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaks on a panel
- at the 7th Australia-Canada Economic Leadership Forum
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
- in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10+ years left until maturity window