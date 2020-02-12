Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA Gove Lowe comments coming up

2350 GMT Japan - PPI for January

expected 0.0%, prior 0.1% m/m

expected 1.5%, prior 0.9% y/y

Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.

In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI. It fell % y/y.





0000 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for February

prior 4.7%

0001 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for January

Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

expected 3%, prior -2%





0015 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaks on a panel

at the 7th Australia-Canada Economic Leadership Forum

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation