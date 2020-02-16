Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Japan Q4 GDP data due today

2130 GMT New Zealand services PMI for January

  • BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI), prior 51.9

  • unlikely to have too much immediate impact on NZD


2350 GMT Japan GDP, preliminary for Q4 2019 ... expectations are low (sub zero :-( )

  • GDP sa q/q expected -1.0%, prior 0.4%
  • GDP annualised sa q/q expected -3.8%, prior 1.8%
  • GDP nominal q/q expected -0.6%, prior 0.6%
  • GDP deflator (an inflation indication) expected 1.1%, prior 0.6%, at least some encouragement for the BOJ
  • Private consumption expected -2.0% q/q, prior 0.5%
  • Business spending expected -1.6%, prior 1.8%

0001 GMT UK data - Rightmove house prices for February

  • prior 2.3% m/m and 2.7% y/y


0130 GMT China - new home prices for January

04300 GMT Japan Industrial Production for December 2019 (final)

  • preliminary was 1.3% m/m, prior -1.0%  
  • preliminary was -3.0% y/y, prior -8.2%

