Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
Japan Q4 GDP data due today
2130 GMT New Zealand services PMI for January
BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI), prior 51.9
unlikely to have too much immediate impact on NZD
2350 GMT Japan GDP, preliminary for Q4 2019 ... expectations are low (sub zero :-( )
- GDP sa q/q expected -1.0%, prior 0.4%
- GDP annualised sa q/q expected -3.8%, prior 1.8%
- GDP nominal q/q expected -0.6%, prior 0.6%
- GDP deflator (an inflation indication) expected 1.1%, prior 0.6%, at least some encouragement for the BOJ
- Private consumption expected -2.0% q/q, prior 0.5%
- Business spending expected -1.6%, prior 1.8%
0001 GMT UK data - Rightmove house prices for February
prior 2.3% m/m and 2.7% y/y
0130 GMT China - new home prices for January
04300 GMT Japan Industrial Production for December 2019 (final)
- preliminary was 1.3% m/m, prior -1.0%
- preliminary was -3.0% y/y, prior -8.2%