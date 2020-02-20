Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2200 GMT Australia CBA / Markit preliminary PMIs for February
Manufacturing prior 49.6
Services prior 50.6
Composite prior 50.2
2300 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr speech to be published
2330 GMT Japan CPI data for January
- National CPI y/y, expected 0.7%, prior was 0.8%
- National CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.8%, prior was 0.7%
- National CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.8%, prior was 0.9%
Numbers are still way short of target and boosted by the sales tax hike back in October
0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for February
- Manufacturing prior 48.8
- Services prior 51.0
- Composite prior 50.1
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window
0430 GMT Japan All Industry Activity Index for December
expected +0.3% m/m, prior 0.9%
The data is often referred to as the monthly GDP reading, it's a tracker production across all sectors of the Japanese economy and follows the GDP growth figures/trend.
There is a great deal of interest in Japan GDP - this December data.