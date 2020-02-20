Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2200 GMT Australia CBA / Markit preliminary PMIs for February

  • Manufacturing prior 49.6

  • Services prior 50.6

  • Composite prior 50.2

2300 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr speech to be published


2330 GMT Japan CPI data for January

  • National CPI y/y, expected 0.7%, prior was 0.8%
  • National CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.8%, prior was 0.7%
  • National CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.8%, prior was 0.9%

Numbers are still way short of target and boosted by the sales tax hike back in October 


0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for February

  • Manufacturing prior 48.8
  • Services prior 51.0
  • Composite prior 50.1

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window


0430 GMT Japan All Industry Activity Index for December

  • expected +0.3% m/m, prior 0.9%

  • The data is often referred to as the monthly GDP reading, it's a tracker production across all sectors of the Japanese economy and follows the GDP growth figures/trend.

  • There is a great deal of interest in Japan GDP - this December data.



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose