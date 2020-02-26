Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2145 GMT New Zealand trade balance for

  • expected -549 NZD , prior 547m NZD
  • exports expected 4.47bn NZD, prior 5.54bn NZD
  • imports expected 5.00bn NZD, prior 5.00bn NZD

0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ business survey for February

  • Business Confidence prior -13.2
  • Activity Outlook prior 17.2

0030GMT Australia capex for Q4 2019, I'll have more to come on this separately 

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window

