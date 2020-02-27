Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for February

prior -0.5% m/m to 122.7

Also at 2100GMT the NZ government will give a budget update (7 month update)





2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for February - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)

Tokyo CPI y/y, expected 0.5%, prior was 0.6%

Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.6%, prior was 0.7%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.8%, prior was 0.9%

Also at 2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for January

expected 2.2%, prior 2.2%

and Job to applicant ratio for January, expected 1.57, prior 1.57

2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for January

expected -0.1% m/m, prior 0.2%

expected -1.3% y/y, prior -2.6%

2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for January (preliminary)

expected 0.2% m/m, prior 1.2%

expected -3.1% y/y, prior -3.1%

Also at 2350 GMT, Japan international securities flows for the week





0001 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for February

expected -8, prior -9

0001 GMT UK - Lloyds business barometer for February

prior 23

0030 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for January