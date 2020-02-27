Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for February

  • prior -0.5% m/m to 122.7

Also at 2100GMT the NZ government will give a budget update (7 month update)


2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for February - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)

  • Tokyo CPI y/y, expected 0.5%, prior was 0.6%
  • Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.6%, prior was 0.7%
  • Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.8%, prior was 0.9%

Also at 2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for January

  • expected 2.2%, prior 2.2%
  • and Job to applicant ratio for January, expected 1.57, prior 1.57

2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for January

  • expected -0.1% m/m, prior 0.2%
  • expected -1.3% y/y, prior -2.6%

2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for January (preliminary)

  • expected 0.2% m/m, prior 1.2%
  • expected -3.1% y/y, prior -3.1%

Also at 2350 GMT, Japan international securities flows for the week


0001 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for February

  • expected -8, prior -9

0001 GMT UK - Lloyds business barometer for February

  • prior 23

0030 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for January

  • expected 0.2% m/m, prior 0.2%
  • prior 2.4% y/y

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose