Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for February
- prior -0.5% m/m to 122.7
Also at 2100GMT the NZ government will give a budget update (7 month update)
2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for February - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)
- Tokyo CPI y/y, expected 0.5%, prior was 0.6%
- Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.6%, prior was 0.7%
- Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.8%, prior was 0.9%
Also at 2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for January
- expected 2.2%, prior 2.2%
- and Job to applicant ratio for January, expected 1.57, prior 1.57
2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for January
- expected -0.1% m/m, prior 0.2%
- expected -1.3% y/y, prior -2.6%
2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for January (preliminary)
- expected 0.2% m/m, prior 1.2%
- expected -3.1% y/y, prior -3.1%
Also at 2350 GMT, Japan international securities flows for the week
0001 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for February
- expected -8, prior -9
0001 GMT UK - Lloyds business barometer for February
- prior 23
0030 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for January
- expected 0.2% m/m, prior 0.2%
- prior 2.4% y/y