Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2130 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for February
- Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index
- prior 41.3 ... before the China collapsing PMIs we had the Aussie construction PMI ....
2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for January
- prior 9.9% m/m
2200 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Services and Composite PMI for February (final)
2330 GMT Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans speaks on a panel
0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for February
- prior -0.9% m/m
- ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports
0030 GMT Australia GDP for Q 4 2019
- expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.4%
- expected 2.0% y/y, prior 1.7%
- I'll have more to come on this separately
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for XXX
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 1-3, 3-5 years left until maturity window
0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite
Services expected 48.0, prior 51.8 ... I find it hard to believe expectations are still that high
Composite prior 51.9