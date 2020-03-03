Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2130 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for February

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index
2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for January

  • prior 9.9% m/m

2200 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Services and Composite PMI for February (final)

2330 GMT Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans speaks on a panel

0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for February

  • prior -0.9% m/m
  • ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

0030 GMT Australia GDP for Q 4 2019

  • expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.4%
  • expected 2.0% y/y, prior 1.7%
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for XXX

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 3-5 years left until maturity window

0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite

  • Services expected 48.0, prior 51.8 ... I find it hard to believe expectations are still that high

  • Composite prior 51.9


