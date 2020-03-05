Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2130 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for February
- Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index
- prior 47.4
2145 New Zealand Building work done for Q 4 2019
- expected 0.6% q/q, prior 0.4%
2330 GMT Robert Kaplan, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas speaking, Q&A with audience and media
2330 GMT Japan wages data for January
Labor cash earnings expected 0.2% y/y, prior 0.0%
Real cash earnings expected -0.6% y/y, prior -0.9%
2330 GMT Japan Household spending for January
expected -4.0% y/y, prior -4.8% (see the 'growth' of real wages above for a clue on one reason why this is negative)
0030GMT Australia Retail Sales for January
- expected 0.0% m/m, prior -0.5%
0100 GMT Neel Kashkari, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis speaking. Q&A with audience.
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 5-10 years left until maturity window
0145 GMT Fed NY President Williams speaking from a prepared text