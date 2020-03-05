Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2130 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for February

Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index

prior 47.4

2145 New Zealand Building work done for Q 4 2019

expected 0.6% q/q, prior 0.4%

2330 GMT Robert Kaplan, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas speaking, Q&A with audience and media

2330 GMT Japan wages data for January

Labor cash earnings expected 0.2% y/y, prior 0.0%

Real cash earnings expected -0.6% y/y, prior -0.9%

2330 GMT Japan Household spending for January

expected -4.0% y/y, prior -4.8% (see the 'growth' of real wages above for a clue on one reason why this is negative)

0030GMT Australia Retail Sales for January

expected 0.0% m/m, prior -0.5%

0100 GMT Neel Kashkari, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis speaking. Q&A with audience.

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

in the 5-10 years left until maturity window

0145 GMT Fed NY President Williams speaking from a prepared text