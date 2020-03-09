Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

News flow not data flow is the focus right now, but nevertheless a few items to keep an eye on during the session ahead:

2100 GMT New Zealand ANZ Truckometer for February

  • Heavy Traffic index prior +4.8% m/m
  • ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.

2145 New Zealand Manufacturing Activity for Q4 2019

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 104.8

  • this survey had been conducted prior to Monday's stock market crash

2350 GMT Japan Money Stock for FebruaryM2 and M3

0001 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for February

  • expected +0.5% y/y, prior 0.0%

0030 GMT Australia business confidence and business conditions for February

  • priors -1 and 3 respectively, both well under historical averages

  • National Australia Bank Business survey

  • This is a focus, business confidence has been in the doldrums and is a concern for policy makers. Also watch the employment sub index result. The labour market is a key concern for the Reserve Bank of Australia, targeting a much lower rate of unemployment. 
  • This survey will reflect the beginnings of the coronavirus concerns as well as post-bushfire effects.

0100 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr speaking on unconventional policy

0130 GMT China inflation figures for February

  • CPI expected 5.2% y/y, prior 5.4%

  • PPI expected -0.3% y/y, prior 0.1%


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose