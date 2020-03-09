Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
News flow not data flow is the focus right now, but nevertheless a few items to keep an eye on during the session ahead:
2100 GMT New Zealand ANZ Truckometer for February
- Heavy Traffic index prior +4.8% m/m
- ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.
2145 New Zealand Manufacturing Activity for Q4 2019
2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 104.8
this survey had been conducted prior to Monday's stock market crash
2350 GMT Japan Money Stock for FebruaryM2 and M3
0001 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for February
- expected +0.5% y/y, prior 0.0%
0030 GMT Australia business confidence and business conditions for February
priors -1 and 3 respectively, both well under historical averages
National Australia Bank Business survey
- This is a focus, business confidence has been in the doldrums and is a concern for policy makers. Also watch the employment sub index result. The labour market is a key concern for the Reserve Bank of Australia, targeting a much lower rate of unemployment.
- This survey will reflect the beginnings of the coronavirus concerns as well as post-bushfire effects.
0100 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr speaking on unconventional policy
0130 GMT China inflation figures for February
CPI expected 5.2% y/y, prior 5.4%
PPI expected -0.3% y/y, prior 0.1%