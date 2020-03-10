Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA speaker
Once again the data releases will not be the focus during the session here. Nevertheless, if you are wanting to keep up to date on the data, here is what's ahead.
2145 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for February
Total card spending prior % m/m
Retail card spending expected % m/m, prior %
2200 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia's Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor is speaking at the Australian Financial Review Business Summit
2330 GMT Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for March
- prior +2.3% to a still net pessimistic 95.5
0030 GMT Australia - housing finance data for January
I'll have more to come on this separately
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
in the 5-10 years left until maturity window