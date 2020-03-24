Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - BOJ 'Summary'
Once again, the data is not the focus, but for those interested:
2145 GMT New Zealand trade balance for February
- expected 525mNZD, prior -340mNZD
- exports expected 4.90bNZD, prior 4.73bNZD
- imports expected 4.30bNZD, prior 5.07bNZD
2350 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting 'Summary of Opinions'
- this precedes the minutes by many, many weeks.
- Should shed a little more light on what the policy board at the Bank is making of the outbreak and its impact upon the economy