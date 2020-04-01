Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

  • 2350 GMT Japan monetary base, and also international securities flows.

  • 0030 GMT Australia job vacancy data for February
  • Also at 0030 GMT from Australia, Q1 business confidence from the quarterly National Australia Bank business survey. NAB produce a survey each month, which gets the attention, the quarterly is a different survey and does not have the same impact as the monthly. Having said this, data is not the focus right now. Oh, except for the ADP number overnight from the US - which was good for a laugh. Farcical. If you missed it, check it out here: US March ADP employment change -27K vs -150K expected



