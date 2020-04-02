Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2130 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for March
- Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index
- prior 42.7
- This March figure should capture the coronavirus outbreak downturn better than did the February figure.
2200 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Services and Composite PMI for March (final)
- preliminary's 39.8 and 40.7 respectively
0030GMT Australia Retail Sales for February
- expected 0.4% m/m, prior -0.3%
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for March
- preliminary PMIs & prior are here
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 1-3, 3-5, 10-25, 25+ years left until maturity window
0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite
Services expected 29.0, prior 26.5 (yes, not a typo)
Composite prior 27.5