Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2130 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for March

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index
  • prior 42.7
  • This March figure should capture the coronavirus outbreak downturn better than did the February figure.

2200 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Services and Composite PMI for March (final)

  • preliminary's 39.8 and 40.7 respectively

0030GMT Australia Retail Sales for February

  • expected 0.4% m/m, prior -0.3%

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for March

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 3-5, 10-25, 25+ years left until maturity window

0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite

  • Services expected 29.0, prior 26.5 (yes, not a typo)

  • Composite prior 27.5



