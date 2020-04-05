Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2301 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for March, final
- preliminary was -9, prior -7
- There is likely to be further downside ahead for this indicator. During the GFC the Overall Index Score dropped to -39.
- In normal times this tends not to be a GBP mover, but there could well be a response to the release today.
0100 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for March
- prior -0.1% m/m and 1.6% y/y
- Trimmed mean priors were -0.1% & 1.6% also
- During the previous sharp easing episode (GFC) many were warning in the months and years following of a huge spike in inflation. Which never came. I suspect we'll get similar warnings in the months and years ahead what with the RBA easing and QE in response to the virus outbreak economic impact. Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data.
0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for March
- prior -2.1% m/m
- ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 5-10 years left until maturity window