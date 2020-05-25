Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2145 GMT New Zealand trade balance for April (both exports and imports will be lower on the month due to the nationwide shut down in response to the COVID-19 outbreak)
- expected 1235m NZD , prior 672m NZD
- exports expected 5.3bn NZD, prior 5.87bn NZD
- imports expected 4.00bn NZD, prior 5.14bn NZD
2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 92.3
this indicator has been improving for weeks from very low levels to still low levels.
2350 GMT Japan PPI Services for April
expected 1.2%, prior 1.6% y/y
0430 GMT Japan All Industry Activity Index for March
expected -3.9% m/m, prior -0.6%
The data is often referred to as the monthly GDP reading, it's a tracker production across all sectors of the Japanese economy and follows the GDP growth figures/trend.