Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

A busy calendar ahead but probably nothing much to move forex rates significantly upon release.

2200 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for May

prior -20.2% to 84.8

May should begin to see some recovery for this indicator

0001 GMT UK - Lloyds business barometer for May

prior -32

2330 GMT - Japan - Tokyo inflation data for May - Tokyo area CPI, national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks

Tokyo CPI y/y, expected 0.1%, prior was 0.2%

Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.2%, prior was -0.1%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.1%, prior was 0.2%

2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for April

expected 2.7%, prior 2.5%

Job to applicant ratio for April

expected 1.32, prior 1.39

2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for April

expected -6.9% m/m, prior -4.6%

expected -11.2% y/y, prior -4.7%

2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for April (preliminary)

expected -5.7% m/m, prior -3.7%

expected -10.6% y/y, prior -5.2%

still reeling from the decline in global trade and domestic demand



0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

in the 3-5, 5-10, 10-25 years left until maturity window

0130 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for April.

expected 0.6% m/m, prior 1.1%

expected 4.0% y/y, prior 3.6%

In March this jumped as firms sought to boost liquidity and this is likely to have continued in April. For households, interest payment/loan deferrals will contribute to a rise in credit stock.

As a ps - over the weekend official PMIs from China will be released, due at 0100GMT on 31 May. I'll have more to come on this separately.







